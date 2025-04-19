Galway food outlets among the big prizewinners at Regional Restaurant Awards

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Several Galway food outlets enjoyed the taste of success last week, when they emerged winners at the The Irish Restaurant Awards Connacht Regional Final took place last week.
Celebrating the outstanding contributions of the food and hospitality industry across the province, the ceremony was held in Rosses Point, Sligo, where county winners were announced.
Now in its 16th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards received nearly 165,000 public nominations, submitted through The Irish Times, the official media partner of the awards.
Next on the menu for the county winners is the All-Ireland Awards Gala Dinner in Dublin on May 19, when both regional and overall national winners will be revealed.
Speaking at the ceremony, Seán Collender, President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, said: “Over the past year, this industry has faced significant challenges, but it is the passion and perseverance of its people that continue to drive it forward. From chefs and café owners to front-of-house teams and food innovators, their commitment brings Ireland’s food culture to life every day.”
The Galway winners are:
■ Best Restaurant: Lignum, Bullaun;
■ Best Chef: Alice Jary, Rúibín Bar & Restaurant, New Docks, Galway;
■ Best Restaurant Manager: Maude Heslin-Brick, Dela Restaurant, Dominick St, Galway;
■ Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant: Owenmore Restaurant at Ballynahinch Castle Hotel;
■ Best Use of Social Media: Urban Fire, Oranmore;
■ Employee Excellence Award: Jamie Farrell, The Connacht Hotel, Old Dublin Rd, Galway;
■ Best Casual Dining: Guys Seafood Bar, Main St, Clifden;
■ Best Gastro Pub: McSwiggans, Woodquay, Galway;
■ Best Café: Pota Café, Baile na hAbhann;
■ Best Contemporary Irish Cuisine: Blackrock Cottage, Salthill;
■ Best Newcomer: Oifig An Fish, Clifden;
■ Pub of the Year: Lowry’s Bar, Clifden;
■ Best Wine Experience: Daróg Wine Bar, Dominick St, Galway;
■ Best Customer Service: Frends Restaurant, Tuam Rd, Galway;
■ Best World Cuisine: Mama Rich Woodquay;
■ Best Sustainable Practices: Kali Coffee Bar, Salthill;
■ Innovator of the Year: Ugly D’s Pizza, Grannagh, Ardrahan;
■ Local Food Hero: Margaret Leahy, Fable Tours, Connemara.
Pictured: Urban Fire, Oranmore, won the award for Best Use of Social Media. Pictured are Anna and Seán Ó Máille with Danny, Tom, and Eoin Lyons, and RAI President Seán Collender.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Gort Cancer Support officially recognised for setting the highest standards in care
Gort Cancer Support has been commended for holding the highest standards in care – securing full ...
Galway student among the big winners in Texaco Children’s Art Competition
An evocative painting of her granddad won a young Galway artist a top prize in the prestigious Te...
Fifteen finalists announced for Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFifteen finalists have been announced for Gradam Sheo...
Galway Garda Chief urging motorists to be safe this weekend
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Galway Garda Chief is urging motorists to be safe...
Final refusal for new housing estate in Claregalway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA final refusal has been given to plans for a new hou...
UG researchers secure places on prestigious European doctoral network
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFour researchers from the University of Galway have s...
Former Western Health Board farm near Ballinasloe goes on sale for a million euro
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA 100 acre former Western Health Board farm near Ball...
Substantial funding for two pivotal research projects by ATU lecturers
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo ATU lecturers have claimed national funding to ad...
Permission refused for high-speed internet equipment on Inis Oirr
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNational Broadband Ireland has been refused permissio...