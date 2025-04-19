Galway food outlets among the big prizewinners at Regional Restaurant Awards

Several Galway food outlets enjoyed the taste of success last week, when they emerged winners at the The Irish Restaurant Awards Connacht Regional Final took place last week.

Celebrating the outstanding contributions of the food and hospitality industry across the province, the ceremony was held in Rosses Point, Sligo, where county winners were announced.

Now in its 16th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards received nearly 165,000 public nominations, submitted through The Irish Times, the official media partner of the awards.

Next on the menu for the county winners is the All-Ireland Awards Gala Dinner in Dublin on May 19, when both regional and overall national winners will be revealed.

Speaking at the ceremony, Seán Collender, President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, said: “Over the past year, this industry has faced significant challenges, but it is the passion and perseverance of its people that continue to drive it forward. From chefs and café owners to front-of-house teams and food innovators, their commitment brings Ireland’s food culture to life every day.”

The Galway winners are:

■ Best Restaurant: Lignum, Bullaun;

■ Best Chef: Alice Jary, Rúibín Bar & Restaurant, New Docks, Galway;

■ Best Restaurant Manager: Maude Heslin-Brick, Dela Restaurant, Dominick St, Galway;

■ Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant: Owenmore Restaurant at Ballynahinch Castle Hotel;

■ Best Use of Social Media: Urban Fire, Oranmore;

■ Employee Excellence Award: Jamie Farrell, The Connacht Hotel, Old Dublin Rd, Galway;

■ Best Casual Dining: Guys Seafood Bar, Main St, Clifden;

■ Best Gastro Pub: McSwiggans, Woodquay, Galway;

■ Best Café: Pota Café, Baile na hAbhann;

■ Best Contemporary Irish Cuisine: Blackrock Cottage, Salthill;

■ Best Newcomer: Oifig An Fish, Clifden;

■ Pub of the Year: Lowry’s Bar, Clifden;

■ Best Wine Experience: Daróg Wine Bar, Dominick St, Galway;

■ Best Customer Service: Frends Restaurant, Tuam Rd, Galway;

■ Best World Cuisine: Mama Rich Woodquay;

■ Best Sustainable Practices: Kali Coffee Bar, Salthill;

■ Innovator of the Year: Ugly D’s Pizza, Grannagh, Ardrahan;

■ Local Food Hero: Margaret Leahy, Fable Tours, Connemara.

Pictured: Urban Fire, Oranmore, won the award for Best Use of Social Media. Pictured are Anna and Seán Ó Máille with Danny, Tom, and Eoin Lyons, and RAI President Seán Collender.