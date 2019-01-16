Galway Food Festival faces uncertain future

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Food Festival will not take place this year due to losses incurred and the need for a cash injection.

The popular festival faces an uncertain future according to chairperson and restaurateur, JP McMahon.

The Galway chef says it costs around 100-thousand euro every year to run the festival and it generally runs at a slight loss.

He says it needs a cash injection of around 30 or 40 thousand euro in order to continue.

Mr McMahon says the directors of the festival, who work as volunteers, have previously had to meet the losses.