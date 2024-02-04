Galway folk singer’s Song for Brigid arrives with perfect timing!

A Galway folk singer has penned his personal tribute to St Brigid – and releases it with perfect timing for the Bank Holiday in her honour.

Singer/songwriter Mick Brown was inspired to write and record his ‘Song for Brigid’ as the story of Irish saint connected with him on a very deep level.

“I love her spirituality, which is grounded in nature, simplicity, love and compassion. Brigid’s message speaks to a lot of people today, she’s very inclusive which I aim to capture in the song,” he said.

“The song was yearning for feminine energy; Brigid is a towering figure in Irish history. I wanted to capture that Spirit of the Gael in the song,” he added.



Mick, from the city, invited Connemara Sean Nós singer Sarah Ghriallais to join him on the recording after seeing perform in Fíbín Theatre’s production of Cogadh na Saoirse, outdoors in Connemara in 2021.

“Sarah was like a mythological character in the bog that night. She carried the whole group with her – performers and audience – on a journey into the mystical,” he said.

Sarah herself was delighted to participate and said that at one time, there was a Brigid in every family one time, so revered was her name.

“I loved the song, the lyrics were the first thing that I noticed, I found them very moving,” she said.

Mick headed straight out to Sarah’s home in Connemara – and she immediately suggested recording the spoken verse in Irish, which Mick said ‘felt right’ straight away.

“Sarah draws from the ancient well of the Gaelic tradition which added new layers of depth and meaning to the song,” he said.

