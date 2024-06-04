Galway Folk Festival to kick off tomorrow

The Galway Folk Festival kicks off its third edition tomorrow (june 5th) with over 50 events set to take place across the city.

The festival runs until June 9th and aims to showcase the best of folk, roots and traditional music across Galway City.





Over 50 established and emerging artists are on the line-up such as Declan O’Rourke, Beth Orton, Amble, Eleanor Shanley and Mike Hanrahan.

Festival-goers can also enjoy free daytime events alongside ticketed shows with Market Stage opposite the Tiny Traders Village, and the Culture Vultures discussions.at McBrides pub on Dominick Street.

