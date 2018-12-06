Galway flying club lease extension to be discussed by city councillors

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Flying Club’s bid to have its lease extended at the former Galway Airport site is set to be debated by city councillors next Monday.

The group has been awaiting a decision on the lease since October.

The agreement is due to expire on Saturday week (December 15th).

A report on the lease at the Carnmore facility is due to be discussed by city councillors when they meet at City Hall on Monday.