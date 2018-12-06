Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Flying Club’s bid to have its lease extended at the former Galway Airport site is set to be debated by city councillors next Monday.
The group has been awaiting a decision on the lease since October.
The agreement is due to expire on Saturday week (December 15th).
A report on the lease at the Carnmore facility is due to be discussed by city councillors when they meet at City Hall on Monday.
Galway flying club lease extension to be discussed by city councillors
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Flying Club’s bid to have its lease extended at the former Galway Airport site is set to be debated by city councillors next Monday.