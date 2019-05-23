Galway flatter to deceive in losing big lead to the Rossies

Roscommon 1-17

Galway 1-15

Clara Hester at Hyde Park

LAST year’s All Ireland minor football finalists Galway were left scratching their heads all the way back up the M6 on Friday night after Roscommon managed to stage an unlikely comeback in round one of the Connacht championship.

The Rossies retreated to the dressing rooms at half time with an eight point deficit to try and claw back against the title holders. Whilst one manager could have been forgiven for prematurely turned attention to round two, the other knew there were still points for the taking at Dr Hyde Park. Roscommon put their shoulder to the wheel in the second half and managed to outscore Galway 1-11 to 0-6.

In the opening half, Galway made their arrival known. Their movement up the field was quick and clinical and early on it looked as though their fitness levels were going to be too much to handle over the sixty-odd minutes.

Five of the Tribesmen’s forward unit got their names on the scoresheet in the first quarter alone. Their first point from play was a terrific score from wing-back Daniel McNulty in the second minute followed by Sean Trundle getting Roscommon off the mark a minute later with an equally fine effort.

Points came thick and fast from Nathan Grainger, Daniel Cox, Alan Naughton and Dylan Brady as Galway’s clinical attacking play proved to be a real challenge for the Roscommon defence.

Tomo Culhane won a free in the 12th minute and went short to James McLaughlin who sent a long delivery into lively corner forward Grainger on the edge of the small square. Grainger found himself smothered by Roscommon defenders before managing to squeeze the ball past the congestion and into the back of the net.

Winning a lot of breaking ball, Cox was set up to nudge his side further ahead and it looked like a comfortable victory was on the cards with the provincial champions leading 1-7 to 0-3 after the opening quarter.

