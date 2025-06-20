Galway Fishery to close due to high water temperatures

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Fishery on the Corrib River is to be closed tomorrow due to high water temperatures

All angling will be suspended from midnight tonight until further notice.

Inland Fisheries Ireland has also announced that Moy, Erriff, and Cloongee, and Ballyvary fisheries may also be closed in the coming days

The move is to protect fish from potentially lethal stress.

Scientific advice indicates a dramatic increase in angling-related mortalities at temperatures above 20 degrees.

The fishery will re-open once temperatures return to levels where fish will not be thermally stressed

Anglers with bookings affected by the closure will be contacted by IFI.

Anglers using catch-and-release methods are encouraged to limit the exposure of fish to air, or avoid it completely where possible.