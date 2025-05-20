  • Services

Galway Fishery closed due to high water temperatures

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Fishery on the Corrib River has been closed due to high water temperatures

Inland Fisheries Ireland has announced that angling at Galway, Moy and Erriff fisheries is suspended

The move is to protect fish from potentially lethal stress.

IFI recorded water temperatures of above 20 degrees Celsius at the Galway Fishery twice in the past 24 hours

As a result it has closed the fishery to protect fish from potentially lethal stress.

Scientific advice indicates a dramatic increase in angling-related mortalities at temperatures above 20 degrees.

The fishery will re-open once temperatures return to levels where fish will not be thermally stressed

Anglers with bookings affected by the closure will be contacted by IFI.

Those with season permits for the high bank and OPW beats on the Corrib River in Galway will also be affected by the closure, and fishing must cease until the fishery reopens

Anglers are advised to contact the Galway Fishery for the latest advice before travelling.

At fisheries where catch-and-release angling is permissible, extra precautions are needed to minimise the stress on fish such as brown trout and Atlantic salmon.

Anglers are encouraged to limit the exposure of fish to air, or avoid it completely where possible.

 

