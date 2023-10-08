Galway Fire & Rescue to take part in Sleep Out for Simon

Galway Fire and Rescue Services personnel from across the city and county are giving up their beds for one night to participate in the Sleep-Out for Simon this Friday.

Crews from Galway City, Loughrea, Gort, Athenry, Tuam, Portumna, Mountbellew, Inis Mór and Clifden are joining the sponsored Sleep-Out in a bid to raise awareness and show solidarity with those experiencing or at risk of homelessness in our community.

For one night, the forefighters will swap their beds and home comforts for sleeping bags on the street to experience what hundreds experience on a daily basis and to raise much-needed funds for Galway Simon.

“In our line of work, we’re lucky to work with the people in our communities on a daily basis and we get to witness first-hand the vibrant community spirit in each of our locales,” said Ray Rohan, Firefighter at Galway City Fire and Rescue.

“Unfortunately, we also see the rising homelessness crisis and how the needs for services like Galway Simon are so prevalent. That’s why we’ve decided to come together to make a difference and help those who are struggling in our community.

“We are delighted to announce that we’re hosting our own Galway Fire and Rescue Sleep Out across stations in the city and county in aid of Galway Simon Community.

“We are encouraging people to get behind us and support those who turn to Galway Simon for help when they have nowhere else to turn. If you would like to sponsor our Sleep-Out, please visit our team pages on sleepoutforsimon.ie,” Ray added.

Galway Simon looks forward to welcoming as many people as possible to participate in the Sleep Out for Simon this Friday, be it from their back garden or by joining one of our Community Sleep Outs.

If you can’t sleep out on the night you can still show your support by donating to the Sleep Out for Simon at sleepoutforsimon.ie or by phoning 091 381828.

Photo: Galway’s Fire and Rescue service getting ready for the Simon Sleep-Out (from left): Brendan Creedon, Tom Doyle, Ciarán Oliver, Gordon Monaghan, Rob Rainsbury, (Galway City Fire & Rescue), Karol Cooke (Galway Simon Community), John Curley, (Gort Fire & Rescue), Seán Heanue, (Clifden Fire & Rescue), Philip Jacobsen and, Eoin Davy (Galway City, Fire & Rescue).