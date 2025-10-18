Galway Fire and Rescue Service wins award for "SWEMS" Project 

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Fire and Rescue Service and the County Council have won a top prize at the Business Post Public Sector Digital Transformation Awards.

Their project “SWEMS” was awarded the “Best Local Government Authority Project Award”

The project stands for Severe Weather Event Management System, which provides a real-time picture of severe weather events.

It links automatically to social media and a text alert system to keep the public informed in real-time.

The award was accepted by Mackenzie Boland, Galway County Council IS Team and Project Lead, Michelle Hennelly, Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer and Edward O Shea who is the Station Officer of An Cheathru Rua Fire Brigade.