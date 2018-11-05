Galway Fintech start up to expand following one million euro investment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway start-up PiP iT Global is to expand its workforce after securing one million euro from private investors and Enterprise Ireland.

The online payment platform allows migrants to pay bills and transfer money overseas.

The firm has added eight staff to its Galway base and plans to roll out a further 17 positions over the next 12 to 18 months.

PiP iT Global is based at Galway Technology Centre in Mervue Business Park with other offices in the UK, Ghana, Canada and India.

Positions on offer will include tech development, account support and marketing.

CEO Ollie Walsh says the firm is scaling up after being formed five years ago, more on The News@1 for Galway…