Galway Financial Services Company looks set to increase turnover by 400%

The Galway city-based Ask Acorn (formerly Acorn Insurance) is predicting its turnover of €2.3 million will increase by 400% over the next twelve months with the appointment of over 100 financial advisors – transferring from its sister company, Acorn Life, at the end of last month.
This move means that Ask Acorn, based on St Augustine Street, will be a one-stop financial services company, with an enhanced offering of savings and investments, financial protection, pensions advice and solutions as well as competitive car and home insurance cover.
The business has seen significant growth in policies over the past couple of years, in 2023 new business sales were up 50% on 2022 and 80% on 2021. The overall policy count has grown by 20% for the last two years and customer retention is 80%.
The employee statistics are impressive too with employee growth of 20% in the past 18 months. Current personnel numbers of nearly 200 (mixture of employees and financial advisors) and expected to grow by another 25%.
CEO of Ask Acorn Keith Butler said they were ‘very excited about our new brand Ask Acorn’.
“We have evolved our brand from two connected brands (Acorn Life and Acorn Insurance) to a one stop shop which is in tune and relevant to people’s needs. So now we offer peace of mind for our clients; car, home, family, future and retirement all in one place,” he said.
Pictured: Keith Butler and Barry O’Sullivan of Ask Acorn.
