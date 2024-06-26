Galway Film Fleadh announces full programme for the 36th Edition  

This year’s Galway Film Fleadh includes a strand of football themed films, coinciding with the Euro 2024 finals, which are taking place the same week.

The 36th film festival willl run from 9th to the 14th of July in the Town Hall Theatre and Pálás Cinema.





Galway Film Fleadh will feature up to 100 films from 45 countries, with Irish language films featuring prominently over the course of the festival.

