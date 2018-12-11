Galway Fianna Fail councillors to plead with party leadership to vote against merger

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A delegation of Fianna Fáil councillors from Galway is travelling to Leinster House today to try and convince the party leadership to vote down the proposed amalgamation of the city and county councils.

The Dáil is due to vote on legislation regarding the planned merger on Thursday evening.

The decision to merge the councils follows the recommendations of the Galway Expert Advisory Group.

It recommends that the scheduled local elections in 2019 should be held for both councils as planned, but the merger should happen no later than 2021.

City and county Fianna Fáil councillors are against the merger and want a vote on the matter stalled until the funding allocations have been agreed.

