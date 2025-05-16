Galway festival offers a Pint of Science!

Imagine grabbing a pint while learning about black holes, climate change, or cutting-edge medical research. That’s exactly what Pint of Science delivers — a global festival where researchers swap the lab for their local pub or café and share their latest discoveries with the public.

This year, Pint of Science Ireland is set to have 145 researchers present their research at 50 events across eight cities – one of which is Galway.

From this Monday, May 19, to Wednesday, May 21, there will be nine events featuring 23 researchers, all taking place in pubs and cafes across the city.

Attendees of the free events will have the chance to engage with experts in everything from anthropology to zoology in a relaxed, informal setting.

Also, exclusive to Galway, is an all-Irish event will deliver science through the Irish language.

For those eager to quench their thirst for knowledge, free tickets to a number of the events are still available on pintofscience.ie.

CAPTION: Some of those in attendance at a Pint of Science event in the Salt House Bar on Raven Terrace, Galway City, during last year’s festival.