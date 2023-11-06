Galway farmers urged to make voice heard as first votes to be cast in IFA presidential elections

The first in-person votes will be cast tonight in the elections for the next President and Deputy President of the Irish Farmers Association.

Ardrahan farmer Pat Murphy is one of the candidates for the deputy position.





The first 80 AGMs of the IFA’s 940 branches nationwide will take place tonight – though farmers now also have the option of postal votes.

Chair of the Galway branch of the IFA is Stephen Canavan

