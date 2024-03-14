Galway farmers get €24min ACRES

OVER €24.27 million has been out to Galway farmers in the ACRES environmental scheme since December, according to figures released last week by Galway West Fianna Fáil TD, Éamon Ó Cuív.

Following the issuing of interim payments to farmers since the end of February/early March, Deputy Ó Cuív, said that 5,246 farmers in Galway had now received a total of €24,271,392 in ACRES payments.

ACRES, the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme, has, according to Deputy Ó Cuív, attracted huge interest across County Galway – payments, he added, had been delayed due to the large uptake and the complexity of the scheme.

“My party colleague, the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, has worked to ensure that all farmers who wanted to participate were facilitated.

“I know and appreciate just how important these payments are to farmers and I am glad that the Minister introduced an interim payment to those that didn’t get their advance last December. These interim payments were made last week.

“The amounts paid in the interim payments are €4,000 to those in the ACRES General approach and €5,000 to participants in the ACRES Co-operation Project approach.

Pictured: Eamon Ó Cuív: ACRES boost for Galway farmers.