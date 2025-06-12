Galway farmers advised to reply promptly on BISS

-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 2 minutes read
FARMERS have been strongly advised by the Dept. of Agriculture of ‘two important opportunities’ over the coming weeks to make corrections, if needed, on their BISS [Basic Income Support for Sustainability] applications.
An estimated 4,600 farmers will receive a ‘preliminary check notification’ in cases where the Department finds cases of ‘over-claims, overlaps or dual claims’.
Herd owners or keepers who receive this notification have until Monday, June 23, to respond to this notification by logging onto www.agfood.ie and supplying the relevant information themselves or via their advisor/consultant.
A smaller number of farmers will be contacted under the Area Monitoring System [AMS] from June 24 next and will have 14 days to respond to any queries arising.
AMS notifications normally relate to the ‘potential presence of artificial surfaces’ included in the land parcel application such as buildings, farmyard extension and roadways.
A second round of AMS notifications will then begin issuing in July – again with a 14-day reply window in place to resolve any issues arising.
According to the Dept. of Agriculture, these Preliminary Checks and AMS notifications allow the farmer the opportunity to rectify issues with their BISS and other area-based scheme applications, without penalty.
“Farmers and advisors should check the correspondence section of their agfood.ie online account. Where a farmer is signed up for text message alerts, a text will issue to advise them that they have a notification on their agfood.ie account,” the Dept. of Agriculture state.
They have also advised farmers to log onto three websites for further information on the BISS as regards frequently asked questions and AMS: They are: Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) Scheme; Area Monitoring System (AMS) and AMS@agriculture.gov.ie.
Should farmers wish to contact the Department by phone they can do so at:
■ 057-867 4422 in relation to queries on their BISS and other area-based schemes application, preliminary checks notifications, AMS notifications
■ 049-436 8288 in relation to queries on registering for www.agfood.ie – for example queries on lost passwords, how to register etc.
Galway IFA Chair,Stephen Canavan, urged farmers or their advisors/consultants to reply promptly and carefully to any queries from the Department.
“The BISS payments are a vital part of farm income and the last thing any farmer needs is to lose out on any part of this payment,” said Stephen Canavan.
Pictured: Galway IFA Chair, Stephen Canavan
