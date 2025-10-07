Galway farmer shares his dairy journey at European roundtable event

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A Galway dairy farmer – and former Young Farmer of the Year – represented the county and the country when he was invited by the National Dairy Council to represent Ireland at the recent European Milk Forum roundtable in Brussels.
Dara Killeen farms with his wife, Beatrix, and their two children on a 121-hectare dairy farm in Eyrecourt, milking 150 cows, rearing all replacements, and supplying milk to the Aurivo co-op.
Transitioning from a sheep and beef background after the end of milk quotas in 2015, he has built a profitable and sustainable business and has been recognised with the FBD Young Farmer of the Year 2020, a CellCheck award, and the 17th Annual Milk Quality Awards hosted by Aurivo.
The roundtable event, organised by the European Milk Forum, provided a platform for young dairy farmers from across Europe to exchange ideas, share innovations, and discuss best practices.
Experts and farmers from Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, and France attended – including representatives from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Global Youth Network on Sustainable Livestock Transformation, ARC Zero, and national livestock institutes.
At the event, Dara discussed the delivery of public goods from dairy farms, including nutritious milk, soil health, biodiversity, and water quality.
“Our focus is on producing high-quality grass to feed our cows, reduce purchased feed, and improve environmental outcomes,” he explained.
He outlined practical steps the farm has taken to improve long-term sustainability.
“It’s about making the farm more sustainable while supporting biodiversity and public goods. We’ve invested in infrastructure such as slurry storage and solar-powered water pumps to manage nutrients more effectively and protect water quality.”
Joining the NDC Farm Ambassador programme this year, Dara underlined the importance of storytelling and engagement.
“Farmers in Ireland have a fantastic story to tell. We produce high-quality, nutritious milk while caring for the environment,” he said.
“My message to fellow farmers and ambassadors is to be brave, stand up, and share what we do, because people need to see the commitment and innovation on the ground.”
The National Dairy Council Farmer Ambassador Programme brings together individuals involved in Irish dairy production, who act as advocates for family-farm-based, grass-fed dairy.
They champion initiatives that make Irish dairy more sustainable and environmentally friendly, while sharing practical insights about what is being done and what still needs to be achieved.
Pictured: European date…Eyrecourt dairy farmer Dara Killeen.
