Galway farm selected to take part in national profitability and environmental programme

A Galway farmer has been selected to take part in a national programme which aims to improve farm profitability and environmental practices.

David Gannon, who runs a farm in Kilconieron, is one of five farmers selected for the fourth phase of the Farm Profitability Programme.





It’s a venture run by Aurivo and Teagasc – and it’ll share their experiences through discussion groups, videos, newsletters, and public farm walks.

David Gannon is hopeful he’ll be able to pass on the benefits to other farmers.

