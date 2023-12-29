Galway family support centre earn €50,000 in government funding

A Galway based community development and family support centre has earned fifty thousand euro in funding from the Government under the What Works Building Fund.

Family Resource Centre National Forum have received funding for “What works for Communities?”, a project developing a community approach to prevention and early intervention services.





It will also develop this approach to the Familys Resource Centre’s national programme.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman announced the funding today which has awarded six hundred and thirty five thousand two hundred and eighty seven euros in total to 13 organisations nationwide.

