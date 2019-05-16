Galway family strive to give six year old better quality of life

A Milltown family have taken to a crowd-funding website to help pay for a home extension and a new car – so that their six-year-old girl who cannot walk, talk, sit up or feed has a better quality of life.

Tina Ronan’s condition is so rare that she has still not been fully diagnosed.

Her dad Declan said that everything appeared fine with his third daughter – until her first birthday, when they noticed that she was not able to sit up or crawl.

When she suffered seizures, she was admitted to University Hospital Galway where she was diagnosed with epilepsy. Doctors found she suffered from at least two abnormal involuntary movement disorders or Chorea.

However, MRIs have found her brain appears normal.

“They cannot tell us whether her condition will improve or worsen because they say they don’t know what the condition is. They have no idea why she is in a wheelchair and that’s very frustrating for us as a family.

“We don’t accept that nobody else in the world doesn’t have the same issues as Tina. There might be somebody out there who knows more about how to treat her than we do.”

