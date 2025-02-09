  • Services

Galway families feature in first episode of TG4 series looking for Ireland's most talented family

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Several Galway families are to feature in the first episode of TG4’s returning Réalta agus Gaolta entertainment show.

Every year, it looks for Ireland’s most entertaining families.

And appearing in the first episode of the new season at 8.30 tonight will be three Galway families.

They are father and daughter Shane and Teagan Farrell from Loughrea, twins Shirley and Shannon Ward from Galway City, and siblings Rachel, Mark and Abigail Kelly from Mountbellew.

