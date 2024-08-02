Galway fail to take chances in a low scoring showdown

By Pádraic Ó Ciardha

THIS one is going to linger for a while.

Galway had a glorious chance to win the county’s 10th All-Ireland football crown at the weekend, but are instead left with nothing but regrets as an excellent campaign come to a close in the most agonising way possible.

Against Kerry two years ago, it was generally accepted that Pádraic Joyce and his players lost to the better team. Few had expected the Tribesmen to reach that final and when the game was there to be won, Kerry had the experience and depth to get it done and fair dues to them. Galway would learn from it and come back stronger.

Galway did learn and did come back but instead lost in a different, more excruciating fashion. Armagh might argue that they were the better team and deserved the win but Galway will know that the chance was there, they just failed to take it.

As we’ve seen time and again in games between Galway and Armagh, it was always going to be a case that fine margins decided the 2024 All-Ireland football final and that was the case again.

What if Joe McElroy hadn’t got his hand to Paul Conroy’s shot in the 76th minute? What if Dylan McHugh’s effort two minutes earlier had been six inches to the left. What if Galway had shown a little more composure earlier in the second half as they tried to recover from the concession of the goal. What if, what if, what if…?

Defensively, Galway couldn’t have done much more. They conceded just 12 scores and kept Armagh’s much vaunted full-forward line of Rory Grugan, Andrew Murnin and Conor Turbitt scoreless while Rian O’Neill only managed a single point from play. The concession of the goal was a big blow in such a tight game but Galway still had done enough to come back.

Paul Conroy, Céin D’Arcy and John Maher were absolutely superb for the Tribesmen while Cillian McDaid and Dylan McHugh were also influential but D’Arcy, McDaid, McHugh and Shane Walsh were all guilty of rushing shots at a crucial stage in the second half.

In a year where Galway have constantly struggled to get their best team on the pitch, it seemed a cruel inevitability that another injury would be a defining point in the final.

With Shane Walsh and Damien Comer’s injury struggles, there has been an increased responsibility of Rob Finnerty to keep Galway ticking over and the Salthill-Knocknacarra man has embraced the challenge, coming into the final as Galway’s top scorer.

He looked set to have a big say in Croke Park as well before his involvement was cruelly cut short. Finnerty had already provided the assist for Liam Silke’s sixth minute point and then won and converted a free from the following kickout to put Galway into a two point lead.

Pictured: Galway’s Shane Walsh breaking away from Rory Grugan of Armagh during Sunday’s All-Ireland Football Final at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile.