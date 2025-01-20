Galway expert joins HSE podcast to offer advice on improving your life in 2025

Help is at hand for those looking to start the New Year on a healthier footing – thanks to a local expert who is taking part in the new season of the HSE’s Talking Health and Wellbeing Podcast.

Nollaig Ní Chárthaigh, who works in Health Promotion and Improvement with the HSE based in Galway, joins her Mayo colleague Sean Conneely and host Fergal Fox to discuss strategies for a Healthy New Year.

They emphasise the importance of New Year’s resolutions, behaviour change, and community support in achieving health goals. Key topics include setting realistic goals, mental wellbeing, quitting smoking, healthy eating, and physical activity.

It ties in with HSE Health and Wellbeing overall aims to improve health and wellbeing and reduce chronic disease by targeting topics such as obesity, alcohol misuse and smoking, sexual health and positive mental health.

This is done with a wide range of partners and support health in a range of settings such as schools, workplaces and in communities.

The podcast speakers highlight the significance of gradual changes, utilising local resources, and fostering social connections.

They also touch on mental health supports, stress management, and the importance of sleep, providing listeners with practical advice and support resources.

Part of Nollaig’s focus is on behaviour change.

“I think a great way to think about behaviour change is that it’s almost like training for a marathon,” she explains.

“So it’s not about taking giant leaps all at once but it’s more about taking those steady consistent steps and then over time you will might see that you have made great progress and gotten even further than you planned.”

The HSE Talking Health and Wellbeing Podcast is a weekly podcast series that includes health information, and features staff in the health service and various community organisations working with the HSE to promote health and wellbeing as part of the Healthy Ireland Strategy.

This podcast sees the series publish its 82nd episode after it began in 2023. Upcoming episodes in 2025 will include a variety of topics, from Mental Health, Farmer Wellbeing to Alcohol and Young People

It is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and on the HSE Health and Wellbeing YouTube channel.

Pictured: Podcast..Nollaig Ní Chárthaigh.