Galway experiences biggest population increase among Gaeltacht areas

Galway has experienced the largest increase in population among Gaeltacht areas since 2016.

There are 2,937 more people living in areas of the Galway Gaeltacht compared with 2016, which is an eight percent increase on the year before.





However, the Waterford Gaeltacht saw the largest percentage rise in population.

Deirdre Lynch, who works for the Census section of the CSO explains:

