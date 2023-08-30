Galway expected to get extra TD as changes to Dáil constituencies to be announced soon
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is expected to get an extra TD in changes to the Dáil constituencies being announced later this morning.
However it’s not yet known which of Galway’s three constituencies will get the extra TD.
The Electoral Commission will deliver its report at 8am which could see the addition of 21 new TDs across the country.
All the changes are based on population in order to meet the constitutional requirement to have one TD for every 20 to 30 thousand citizens.
It’s expected there will be between four and six new seats in Dublin with the Dublin Fingal constituency to be carved up and the manner of that dictating the rest.
Cork is likely to get two extra TDs and Galway should get a further TD between one of the three constituencies the county is split over.
A number of rural five seater’s are likely to become two three seat constituencies including Tipperary, Donegal, Carlow/Kilkenny and Laois/Offaly.
While there will be difficult decisions on areas like Wicklow and Wexford, where there should be one extra TD between the two constituencies and a significant redraw could happen.
Redraws of Louth and Meath East are likely while Kildare North should get an extra TD as commuter belt counties see the highest population rises
More like this:
Fire at Keady’s Drycleaners in Claregalway brought under control
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A fire at Keady’s Drycleaners in Claregalway has been broug...
University of Galway researchers contribute to report on teacher sexual misconduct
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers at University of Galway have contributed to a new rep...
University of Galway has signed a cancer research agreement with University of Notre Dame in Indiana in the U.S
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Biseach Initiative aims to build on the ideas, talent and inf...
Midlands North West MEP brands delay to allocation of extra seat as ‘ridiculous’
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Midlands North West MEP Colm Markey has slammed the delay to the ...
Claims “common sense” prevailed as works underway to widen Roscam junction
Galway Bay fm newsroom – “Common sense” has prevailed as works are underway to...
Cybersecurity is a global threat, but for some it’s a big opportunity!
The University of Galway is offering a limited number of places on its recently launched MSc in C...
Councillor says e-scooters a “scourge” across city due to lack of regulation
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor says e-scooters are a “scourge” on ...
Connolly’s Audi Galway Fashion Show in aid of Cancer Care West
Get ready for a fabulous night of style and glamour! Join the team at Connolly's Audi Galway show...
Sean Canney calls for additional overtime funding for Gardai across the country
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Sean Canney is calling on Government to provide ad...