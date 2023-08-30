Galway expected to get extra TD as changes to Dáil constituencies to be announced soon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is expected to get an extra TD in changes to the Dáil constituencies being announced later this morning.

However it’s not yet known which of Galway’s three constituencies will get the extra TD.

The Electoral Commission will deliver its report at 8am which could see the addition of 21 new TDs across the country.

All the changes are based on population in order to meet the constitutional requirement to have one TD for every 20 to 30 thousand citizens.

It’s expected there will be between four and six new seats in Dublin with the Dublin Fingal constituency to be carved up and the manner of that dictating the rest.

Cork is likely to get two extra TDs and Galway should get a further TD between one of the three constituencies the county is split over.

A number of rural five seater’s are likely to become two three seat constituencies including Tipperary, Donegal, Carlow/Kilkenny and Laois/Offaly.

While there will be difficult decisions on areas like Wicklow and Wexford, where there should be one extra TD between the two constituencies and a significant redraw could happen.

Redraws of Louth and Meath East are likely while Kildare North should get an extra TD as commuter belt counties see the highest population rises