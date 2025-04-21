Galway ex-pats enjoy annual Bacon and Cabbage Night in heart of London

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 1 minutes read
Traditional fare was again to the fore as members of the Galway Association London held their annual Bacon and Cabbage Night at the Claddagh Ring in Hendon, London recently.
The evening started off with a mass for the deceased members and friends of the Association, celebrated by Fr Tom Devereux, son of a Galway father and a Wexford mother from Wexford who also happens to be the parish priest from Sacred Heart Church in Kilburn.
He was joined by the sweet choir voices of Galway natives Jacinta Gaffney and Nicola Donaghy.
Galway Association London Chairman Brendie Brien welcomed everyone on behalf of the association before over 140 people enjoyed a scrumptious bacon and cabbage dinner.
They also lapped up a display of set dancing led by Della Reilly from Sylane and her set dancing group, with music into the night provided by Slim Attraction.
A raffle was held with proceeds going to a local charity – and the committee members want to thank everyone who attended and supported another successful event for the association.
Pictured: The Galway Association London Committee enjoying the annual Bacon and Cabbage Night.
