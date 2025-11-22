Galway events at youth clubs for Oíche na hÓige

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

38 events are taking place across Galway youth clubs in the coming days for Oíche na hÓige – see your local one here.

Young people, parents and other members of the community are invited to take a closer look at youth services on their doorstep.

Several Galway events took place last night including music and drama performances and exhibitions, with some clubs celebrating the occasion into next week.

Foróige Volunteer Development Manager, Denis O’Brien, says it’s a celebration of youth work and the positive impact it has on the lives of young people: