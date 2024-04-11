Galway event to promote women and diversity in politics
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A public event aimed at advocating for women and diversity in politics will take place next week (17th April).
Helen Ogbu, a community activist and Labour Party Candidate for Galway City East, is inviting people to a symposium titled “SHEroes”.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It aims to address the under-representation of women, lack of diversity, and absence of people from migrant backgrounds in decision-making roles.
The free event takes place at the Menlo Park Hotel next Wednesday, but pre-booking is required.
Helen Ogbu says Galway’s diversity needs to be represented in local politics.
The post Galway event to promote women and diversity in politics appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Knocknacarra Educate Together triumphs at national quiz final
A team from Knocknacarra Educate Together National School is celebrating this week after being cr...
UHG country’s most overcrowded hospital today
UHG is the country’s most overcrowded hospital today 72 patients are waiting on trolleys at...
UHG marks major milestone in treatment of prostate cancer
The Radiation Oncology team in UHG has marked a major milestone in the treatment of prostate canc...
Further details of report into newborn head injuries at UHG revealed
Further details of a report into newborn head injuries at University Hospital Galway have been re...
Employment in Galway continues steady increase
Employment in Galway is continuing to increase since the beginning of the year. Another hundred p...
New 14-classroom building announced for special school in Renmore
Funding for a new 14-classroom school has been confirmed for Rosedale special school in Renmore. ...
First Irish Interceltic Business Forum to be held in Galway next week
The first-ever Interceltic Business Forum to be held on Irish soil will take place in Galway next...
Galway Arts Centre and Galway Culture Company announce artists to recieve bursary awards
Galway Arts Centre and Galway Culture Company have announced ten artists who have been selected f...
An Bord Pleanala upholds refusal of housing development in Kinvara
An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for a housing development in Kinvara previously rejected ...