Galway Euromillions player half a million euro richer following Friday’s draw

Euromillions players in the city and county are asked to check their emails after it emerged that one lucky person had won half a million euro after Friday night’s Euromillions draw.

The Galway player bought their winning ticket online and was one of two who scooped the top prize with the other winning ticket bought in Dublin.





The winning numbers in Friday’s EuroMillions Plus draw were:02, 36, 38, 46, 47.

The National Lottery has advised the online player in Galway to check their accounts carefully and confirmed that a notification and email has been sent to the winner.

Over 52,000 players in Ireland won prize across the EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus games in Ireland on Friday night.

As there was no outright winner of the €94,495,718 jackpot on offer, Tuesday’s jackpot amount is now set to roll towards an estimated €105 million.

