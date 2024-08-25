Galway Euromillions player half a million euro richer following Friday’s draw
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
Euromillions players in the city and county are asked to check their emails after it emerged that one lucky person had won half a million euro after Friday night’s Euromillions draw.
The Galway player bought their winning ticket online and was one of two who scooped the top prize with the other winning ticket bought in Dublin.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The winning numbers in Friday’s EuroMillions Plus draw were:02, 36, 38, 46, 47.
The National Lottery has advised the online player in Galway to check their accounts carefully and confirmed that a notification and email has been sent to the winner.
Over 52,000 players in Ireland won prize across the EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus games in Ireland on Friday night.
As there was no outright winner of the €94,495,718 jackpot on offer, Tuesday’s jackpot amount is now set to roll towards an estimated €105 million.
The post Galway Euromillions player half a million euro richer following Friday’s draw appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Hands Across The Corrib Event scheduled for this afternoon is postponed.
The organisers of the Corrib Beo event “Hands Across The Corrib” at Knockferry and Ki...
New Rail services to and from Galway come into effect from tomorrow
A new timetable that will see up to five additional weekday services on the Heuston/Galway route ...
Inspection finds excellent compliance at Stella Maris Nursing Home near Tuam
A HIQA inspection has found excellent compliance at Stella Maris Nursing Home in Cummer, Tuam. Th...
Launch of a new book on the history of Claregalway place names to be held this evening
A new book on the history of Claregalway place names will be launched this evening in Claregalway...
Family with Galway roots launch appeal to get daughter on US clinical trial for cancer
The family of brave little girl with impeccable Galway roots are appealing for help to get their ...
GUH trolley count is highest in the country
GUH was left with the highest number of patients in the country waiting on trolleys again this we...
Host of ancillary attractions ensure something for everyone under the sun at Gort Show
The sun shone brightly as Gort & District Show celebrated their 40th running of the event rec...
Ukrainian community in Connemara celebrate with special event today in Clifden
The Ukrainian community in Connemara are celebrating with an event in the town hall in Clifden to...
Galway City and County among the highest in parking fines issued in 2023
Motorists in Galway City and County were issued nearly 39,000 parking fines according to figures ...