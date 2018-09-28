Galway Environmental Network to host inaugural event in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Environmental Network is to hold its inaugural event in the city this weekend (29/09).

The event entitled ‘Your City, Your Say: Be Part Of It’ aims to promote the concept of participatory planning.

Mayor of Galway Niall McNeilis will officially open the event which gets underway at the PorterShed at 1.30pm on Saturday.

