Galway entrepreneurs will get practical tips to navigate AI business challenges

Startup founders, entrepreneurs and SMEs from all over Galway are being invited to attend a special AI Advantage workshop in Galway next Wednesday.

The workshop is being organised as a regional event as part of Local Enterprise Week (LEW). It is aimed at helping businesses to tackle real-world challenges, streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for growth.

The AI Advantage: Transforming Challenges for Startups and SMEs workshop will take place at BIA Innovator Campus in Athenry, Galway. It will run from 12 noon until 2.30pm on Wednesday, with registration from 11.45am, and a light lunch included.

The event is being organised by Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Galway, in conjunction with LEO Mayo and LEO Roscommon, and in collaboration with the team at the PorterShed in Galway.

Speaking ahead of the event, Rosemary Gallagher, Programmes Lead at The PorterShed, explained that the AI Advantage workshop is for any startup founder, entrepreneur, leader or manager, who has said to themselves, “there must be a quicker way”.

“We’re going to talk about the bottlenecks in individual businesses, and the things holding us back.

“Then we’re going to look at simple practical tips, small changes that businesses can make in their day-to-day, so that the leaders and their team can gain the AI Advantage,” she added.

Along with the team from PorterShed, the workshop will be co-delivered by experts who work directly with businesses to help them navigate challenges using AI.

Attendees will not only learn about various AI tools, but will also hear real-world use cases and success stories.

Throughout LEW in Galway, there will be a whole host of events taking place across the county including a series of Growth & Networking Lunch and Learn events – in Clifden on Monday, in Ballinasloe on Tuesday, and in Tuam on Thursday.

Business Advice Clinics will be held in Gort on Wednesday and in Loughrea on Friday. On Thursday, there will be an event in Crew entitled Designing the Future: Innovation, Impact and Enterprise.

Finally, on Friday, there will be a Leading the Way event at the Radisson Red Hotel, focussing on celebrating International Women’s Day with Network Galway.

To register for AI Advantage, visit galwayleo.clr.events/. For more details on events taking place in Galway for LEW, visit www.localenterprise.ie/Galway/Enterprise-Development/

Pictured: Launching the programme of events in Galway for Local Enterprise Week 2025 were (from left) Liam Hanrahan, Director of Services at Galway County Council, Caroline McDonagh, Head of Enterprise at Galway LEO, Noreen Donohoe, Galway LEO, and Liam Conneally, Chief Executive of Galway County Council. Photo: Sean Lydon.