Galway entrepreneur is a real success story

A Galway woman who swapped an international nursing career for one making cheese back in her home place is one of the poster entrepreneurs for a state-supported scheme to help similar start-ups to overcome their early challenges.

Teresa Roche had built a life and career for herself as a nurse in hospitals from Australia to New Zealand to the US for over 14 years.

But at the back of her mind, she still harboured the notion of returning to develop a business on her home farm in Abbey, between Loughrea and Portumna.

And that led her to focus on the world of artisan cheesemaking – culminating in the arrival of Kylemore Farmhouse Cheese onto the market.

She joined her near neighbour, Minister Ciarán Cannon, at an event to celebrate Back for Business, of which she is a participant.

This is an initiative tailored to support entrepreneurial activity among emigrants recently returned or returning to live in Ireland – and last week it celebrated the successful conclusion of the second cycle.

Teresa was one of 38 entrepreneurs from across the country completed Back for Business over the last six months.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.