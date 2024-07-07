Galway ensemble’s historical love song

Published:
The Half Room – an emerging ensemble featuring renowned singers Pauline Scanlon and Nicola Joyce of Galway trio the Whileaways, alongside Eoin Wynne and Fabian Joyce – has just released their debut single.
Helen of Kirconnel Lea is inspired by the tragic love story of Helen Irving, the daughter of the Laird of Kirkconnell, who was loved by two men. Forced to choose between Adam Fleming of Kirkpatrick, whom she loved, and Bell of Blacket House, Helen’s life ended tragically when she shielded Adam from a fatal shot fired by her spurned suitor.
The harmonic blend of the Half Room finds equilibrium in the earthy authenticity of vocalists Eoin Wynne and Fabian Joyce, and the seasoned artistry of Nicola Joyce and Pauline Scanlon.
With minimalist guitar arrangements and subtle ambient accompaniment, the Half Room encapsulates folk music in its rawest form, ensuring the spotlight remains firmly on the song and the singer.
The formation of the Half Room began as a weekly gathering of friends sharing their love for folk songs, evolving into a band set to release their debut album in autumn 2024.
“We are thrilled to announce the release of The Half Room’s debut single, “Helen of Kirconnel Lea,” available on all platforms,” said Pauline Scanlon.
And this is only the beginning for them – because the Half Room will launch their new album in An Taibhdhearc on November 15.
Pictured: The Half Room…debut single to be followed by album launch in November.
