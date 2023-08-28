Galway eir stores to benefit from €4m national investment
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway eir stores will benefit from a national investment of €4m.
eir is looking to upgrade its stores nationwide, with the works at the Galway stores due to be finished by October
The company’s stores on William Street and in Galway Shopping Centre will be included in the multi-year investment programme.
The new stores are to feature a modern design, state-of-the-art technology along with a number of environmental-friendly changes
