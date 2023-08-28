  • Services

Services

Galway eir stores to benefit from €4m national investment

Published:

Galway eir stores to benefit from €4m national investment
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway eir stores will benefit from a national investment of €4m.

eir is looking to upgrade its stores nationwide, with the works at the Galway stores due to be finished by October

The company’s stores on William Street and in Galway Shopping Centre will be included in the multi-year investment programme.

The new stores are to feature a modern design, state-of-the-art technology along with a number of environmental-friendly changes

More like this:
no_space
City Council heavily criticised over lack of clear signage on speed limit changes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s much confusion over the new speed limits which came...

no_space
Plans for new community walkway at Williamstown GAA grounds

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a new community walkway at Williamstow...

no_space
Europe’s oldest sailing race, Cong-Galway, to bring crowds to city this weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city will be home to extra sailors, boats and crowds this ...

no_space
Galway City Council in top 3 authorities for electrification of vehicle fleet

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new survey has revealed that Galway City Council is in the top ...

no_space
Plans for new creche in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission is being sought for a new creche in Oranmore. The f...

no_space
University of Galway-led study finds firelighters are driving air pollution

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A study, led by University of Galway, has found that domestic fir...

no_space
Galway cinemas join all-day €4 deal this Saturday for National Cinema Day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of cinemas in Galway are joining in on an all-day €4 tic...

no_space
Approval for additional apartments at existing complex in Ballybane

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Approval has been granted for extra apartments at the existing Cu...

no_space
Lights, camera, action as filming fears allayed

Concerns that a Hollywood film being shot in Galway in recent days was breaking the ongoing actor...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up