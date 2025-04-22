Galway Educate Together wins big at Dare to Believe PExpo

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Galway Educate Together in the city has taken home a top prize from the Dare to Believe PExpo
It aims to give secondary school students an opportunity to showcase their knowledge of sport and physical fitness
Competing for the first time, the Newtownsmith-based school won the ‘Best New School’ at the competition in Dublin
Students submitted 14 projects on topics such as energy drinks in schools, the menstrual cycle, improving your rowing stroke, exercise and mental health and a comparison of circus skills and team sport
Projects are judged not only on content but also on presentation skills explaining and defending the projects