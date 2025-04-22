Galway Educate Together wins big at Dare to Believe PExpo

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Educate Together in the city has taken home a top prize from the Dare to Believe PExpo

It aims to give secondary school students an opportunity to showcase their knowledge of sport and physical fitness

Competing for the first time, the Newtownsmith-based school won the ‘Best New School’ at the competition in Dublin

Students submitted 14 projects on topics such as energy drinks in schools, the menstrual cycle, improving your rowing stroke, exercise and mental health and a comparison of circus skills and team sport

Projects are judged not only on content but also on presentation skills explaining and defending the projects