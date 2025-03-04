Galway East TD tells Dáil lack of disability access in county towns sends wrong and exclusionary message

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Every town, every street and every public service should be built for everyone.

But, for too many people in east Galway who are living with disabilities, that simply is not the case.

That was the message delivered by Galway East TD Albert Dolan in the Dáil, during a debate on disability services in this country.

He said parents are fighting tooth and nail for supports, adults are struggling to access home care, and those in wheelchairs struggle to access public spaces and public transport.

And Fianna Fail Deputy Dolan said he only has to look at towns in East Galway to see that people are being let down.