Galway East TD Pete Roche appointed Fine Gael spokesperson on Mental Health

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway East TD Pete Roche has been appointed the Fine Gael spokesperson on Mental Health

He says his key priority will be improving access to support and intervention

Deputy Roche says he will work towards creating a direct route of support for those struggling with mental health issues, allowing individuals to maintain autonomy and dignity.

Tánaiste and party leader Simon Harris says he made the appointment based on Deputy Roche’s dedication and insight into mental health issues over the years