Galway East TD demands Revenue take wind farms into account for LPT revaluation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Revenue must take the sheer amount of planned wind farms in East Galway into account when looking at Local Property Tax revaluations.

That’s according to local TD Pete Roche, as the deadline for submissions is this coming Friday, November 7th.

He says homeowners are being asked to assess their property market value with no guidance on how to account for the impact of nearby wind farms nearby.

Fine Gael Deputy Roche told David Nevin research shows properties within 1 to 2 kilometres from a turbine drop sharply in value.