Galway East TD calls for NCSE Guidelines for the Review of SNA Allocations to be scrapped.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Sinn Féin TD for Galway East, Louis O’Hara, has called for the NCSE Guidelines for the Review of SNA Allocations 2025/26 to be scrapped.

The proposal would reduce the application window for additional SNA support to just six weeks, a definition Deputy O’Hara says is much narrower, and would unify mainstream and special class allocations.

Deputy O’Hara added that Ministers McEntee and Moynihan must abandon the regressive changes included in these new guidelines, saying they will have negative effects on children with additional needs and whole school communities.