  • Services

Services

Galway East TD calls for NCSE Guidelines for the Review of SNA Allocations to be scrapped.

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway East TD calls for NCSE Guidelines for the Review of SNA Allocations to be scrapped.
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Sinn Féin TD for Galway East, Louis O’Hara, has called for the NCSE Guidelines for the Review of SNA Allocations 2025/26 to be scrapped.

The proposal would reduce the application window for additional SNA support to just six weeks, a definition Deputy O’Hara says is much narrower, and would unify mainstream and special class allocations.

Deputy O’Hara added that Ministers McEntee and Moynihan must abandon the regressive changes included in these new guidelines, saying they will have negative effects on children with additional needs and whole school communities.

More like this:
no_space
Gardai appeal for witnesses following serious incident in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardai are appealing for witnesses to an incident in ...

no_space
Galway City Hosts World Oyster Opening Championships This afternoon

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRepresentatives from 15 countries are in Galway this ...

no_space
Tech duo quit their jobs after big $500,000 start-up boost

Two young entrepreneurs based in Galway have secured nearly half a million in funding to pursue t...

no_space
HSE expands care options for older people in Galway’s rural and island communities

A team of specialist geriatric practitioners are bringing care closer to home for Galway’s older ...

no_space
Budget 2026 can secure Ireland’s future against economic headwinds

By Mairead Connolly, Tax Partner, PwC Mid-West Region  and Florita Dolly, Tax Director, PwC Mid-W...

no_space
Man airlifted to UHG following serious incident in Tuam town

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man has been seriously injured at an incident in Tu...

no_space
City conference hears 'alarming' growing trend of older people becoming homeless

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA conference in the city has today heard there's an '...

no_space
Galway RNLI Lifeboat Station to host Open Day

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Galway lifeboat station at the New Docks in Galwa...

no_space
Dementia film 'Yes, But do You Care?' shown to UHG staff, medical students and the public

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA free public film screening on dementia care took pl...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up