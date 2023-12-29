Galway East TD calls for County Board’s to use JP McManus funding to improve clubs’ accessibility

Galway East TD and Minister Anne Rabbitte is calling for County Boards to use funding provided by JP McManus to improve accessibility of facilities

The McManus’ Charitable Foundation is donating €1 million to every county board, to be evenly divided between GAA, camogie and ladies Gaelic football clubs.





Minister for Disability Anne Rabbitte, is asking GAA Clubs to consider using some of the funding to make club grounds more accessible for people with disabilities.

Speaking to Galway Talks Minister Rabbitte says every club can play their part to help make facilities more accessible:

