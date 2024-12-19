  • Services

Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney viewed as likely candidate for Cabinet role

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney viewed as likely candidate for Cabinet role
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

It’s reported that Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney is being viewed as a likely candidate for a cabinet role in the new Government.

A major shake-up of Government departments is expected as part of ongoing negotiations.

It’s widely expected Micheal Martin will be the next Taoiseach, with Fianna Fáil expected to go into Government with Fine Gael and the Regional Group of Independent TDs.

According to The Irish Independent, Deputy Sean Canney could take on a cabinet role, but Galway West Independent Noel Grealish isn’t seeking a ministerial role.

It wouldn’t be Sean Canney’s first rodeo at the top table – as he previously held the office of OPW Minister, as well as two other Junior Minister positions.

Elsewhere, and Simon Harris is expected to take on the Foreign Affairs portfolio as Tánaiste, while Fine Gael’s Jennifer Carroll MacNeill could be the new Health Minister.

It’s also reported that the portfolio of Transport, Environment, Climate & Communications will be split into two roles.

