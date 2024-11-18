Galway East General Election candidates

Voting for the 2024 General Election will take place on Friday November 29th.
Galway East has 14 candidates, and 4 seats.
Below is a list of all candidates confirmed for running in the 2024 General Election Galway East.
|Conor Burke – People Before Profit Solidarity
|Sean Canney – Independent
|Albert Dolan – Fianna Fáil
|Declan Geraghty – Independent Ireland
|Clodagh Higgins – Fine Gael
|Fergal Landy – Independent
|Eoin Madden – The Green Party
|Niamh Madden – Fine Gael
|Paul Madden – Independent
|Louis O’Hara – Sinn Féin
|David O’Reilly – The Irish People
|Anne Rabbitte – Fianna Fáil
|Peter Roche – Fine Gael
|Luke Silke – Aontú