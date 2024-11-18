  • Services

Galway East General Election candidates

Voting for the 2024 General Election will take place on Friday November 29th.

Galway East has 14 candidates, and 4 seats.

Below is a list of all candidates confirmed for running in the 2024 General Election Galway East.

Conor Burke – People Before Profit Solidarity

 Sean Canney – Independent

 Albert Dolan – Fianna Fáil
Declan Geraghty – Independent Ireland

 Clodagh Higgins – Fine Gael

 Fergal Landy – Independent
Eoin Madden – The Green Party

 Niamh Madden – Fine Gael

 Paul Madden – Independent
Louis O’Hara – Sinn Féin

 David O’Reilly – The Irish People

 Anne Rabbitte – Fianna Fáil
Peter Roche – Fine Gael

 Luke Silke – Aontú
