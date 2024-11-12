Galway East Fine Gael candidate Niamh Madden speaks at housing policy launch in Dublin

Galway East Fine Gael candidate Niamh Madden today spoke at the launch of the party’s housing policy launch in Dublin, which was led by Taoiseach Simon Harris

Estate agent Niamh owns the Sherry Fitzgerald franchise for South East Galway, with offices in Portumna and Loughrea.

She stated that for those navigating the process of buying a home in Galway, the party is aiming for an 8-week turnaround from ‘sale agreed’ to keys in hand.

Niamh Madden added for balanced growth across the country, they’re targeting 50% of new homes in major cities and 50% across other regions, ensuring every corner of the country sees progress.