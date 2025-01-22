Galway East Fianna Fáil TD Albert Dolan forced to wait until tomorrow to propose Micheál Martin as Taoiseach

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
The Dáil has been suspended until 9 tomorrow morning, amid chaotic scenes ahead of the nomination for Taoiseach.
It follows numerous rows between the opposition and the Ceann Comhairle over speaking time
Galway East Fianna Fáil TD Albert Dolan has been forced to wait until tomorrow to propose Micheál Martin as Taoiseach
At the request of the Ceann Comhairle he tried to carry out the task over the shouts of the opposition but the adjournment was called
Galway West Fine Gael TD Hildegarde Naughton has to wait to find out if she will be a Senior or Junior Minister, Chief Whip again or miss out completely this time round
Most speculation puts her in the frame for Junior Minister
Andrew Lowth reports from Leinster House