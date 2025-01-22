  • Services

Galway East Fianna Fáil TD Albert Dolan forced to wait until tomorrow to propose Micheál Martin as Taoiseach

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Dáil has been suspended until 9 tomorrow morning, amid chaotic scenes ahead of the nomination for Taoiseach.

It follows numerous rows between the opposition and the Ceann Comhairle over speaking time

At the request of the Ceann Comhairle he tried to carry out the task over the shouts of the opposition but the adjournment was called

Galway West Fine Gael TD Hildegarde Naughton has to wait to find out if she will be a Senior or Junior Minister, Chief Whip again or miss out completely this time round

Most speculation puts her in the frame for Junior Minister

Andrew Lowth reports from Leinster House

