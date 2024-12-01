Galway East: Election of Roche (FG) and O’Hara (SF) completes the count

The final two seats in Galway East have been filled by Fine Gael’s Pete Roche and Sinn Féin’s Louis O’Hara.

The two county councillors were elected following the eleventh count, with Roche securing an eye-wateringly high transfer from his eliminated party colleague, Clodagh Higgins.

The Abbeyknockmoy man received 4,023 votes on this count, bringing his total to 11,557 – roaring passed the quota of 10,843.

O’Hara was also deemed elected after the same count, having not reached the quota, but no other candidate could catch him – only Independent Ireland’s Declan Geraghty remained and he was 2,497 votes behind.

That brings to a close the count in Presentation College, Headford, and all four seats have now been filled.

The TDs elected were: Seán Canney (Ind); Albert Dolan (FF); Pete Roche (FG); and Louis O’Hara (SF).

Eleventh count

Distribution of Clodagh Higgins’ votes

Albert Dolan (FF) ELECTED

*Seán Canney (IND) ELECTED

Louis O’Hara (SF) (+576) 10,078 ELECTED

Peter Roche (FG) (+4,023) 11,557 ELECTED

Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+458) 7,581

Non-transferable votes – 1,534

* denotes outgoing TD

Tenth count

Distribution of Anne Rabbitte’s votes

Albert Dolan (FF) (+537) 11,249 ELECTED

*Seán Canney (IND) ELECTED

Louis O’Hara (SF) (+422) 9,503

Peter Roche (FG) (+1,087) 7,543

Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+646) 7,123

Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+1,491) 6,591 ELIMINATED

Non-transferable votes – 1,240

Ninth count

Distribution of Albert Dolan’s surplus

Albert Dolan (FF) (+537) 11,249 ELECTED

*Seán Canney (IND) ELECTED

Louis O’Hara (SF) (+43) 9,080

Peter Roche (FG) (+80) 6,447

Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+31) 6,477

Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+135) 5,100

*Anne Rabbitte (FF) (+117) 4,886 ELIMINATED

No non-transferable votes

Eighth count

(Distribution of Niamh Madden’s votes):

Albert Dolan (FF) (+537) 11,249 ELECTED

Louis O’Hara (SF) (+123) 9,037

Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+153) 6,445

Peter Roche (FG) (+539) 6,367

Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+1,122) 4,965

*Anne Rabbitte (FF) (+445) 4,769

Non-transferable votes: 95

Seventh count

Distribution of Canney’s surplus

Albert Dolan (FF) (+41) 10,712

*Seán Canney (IND) ELECTED

Louis O’Hara (SF) (+27) 8,914

Peter Roche (FG) (+42) 5,828

Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+225) 6,292

*Anne Rabbitte (FF) (+11) 4,324

Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+11) 3,843

Niamh Madden (FG) (+4) 3,015 ELIMINATED

No non-transferable votes

Sixth count

Distribution of Luke Silke’s votes

Albert Dolan (FF) (+161) 10,671

*Seán Canney (IND) (+509) 11,204

Louis O’Hara (SF) (+279) 8,887

Peter Roche (FG) (+110) 5,786

Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+545) 6,067

*Anne Rabbitte (FF) (+47) 4,313

Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+40) 3,832

Niamh Madden (FG) (+31) 3,011

Non-transferable – 143

Fifth count

Distribution of Eoin Madden’s votes

Albert Dolan (FF) (+224) 10,510

*Seán Canney (IND) (+193) 10,695

Louis O’Hara (SF) (+418) 8,608

Peter Roche (FG) (+103) 5,676

Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+35) 5,522

*Anne Rabbitte (FF) (+148) 4,266

Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+247) 3,792

Niamh Madden (FG) (+123) 2,980

Luke Silke (Aontú) (+47) 1,865 – ELIMINATED

Non-transferable – 149

Fourth count

Distribution of Conor Burke’s votes

Albert Dolan (FF) (+51) 10,286

*Seán Canney (IND) (+179) 10,509

Louis O’Hara (SF) (+555) 8,190

Peter Roche (FG) (+22) 5,573

Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+64) 5,487

*Anne Rabbitte (FF) (+17) 4,118

Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+35) 3,545

Niamh Madden (FG) (+14) 2,857

Luke Silke (Aontú) (+48) 1,812

Eoin Madden (Green) (+313) 1,687 ELIMINATED

Non-transferable – 75

Third count

Distribution of Paul Madden and David O’Reilly’s votes

*Seán Canney (IND) (+247) 10,323

Albert Dolan (FF) (+73) 10,235

Louis O’Hara (SF) (+133) 7,635

Peter Roche (FG) (+18) 5,551

Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+265) 5,423

*Anne Rabbitte (FF) (+38) 4,101

Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+33) 3,510

Niamh Madden (FG) (+66) 2,843

Luke Silke (Aontú) (+213) 1,717

Eoin Madden (Green) (+18) 1,374

Conor Burke (PBP-S) (+61) 1,373 – ELIMINATED

Non-transferable – 67

Second count

Distribution of Fergal Landy’s votes

Albert Dolan (FF) (+52) 10,162

*Seán Canney (IND) (+46) 10,076

Louis O’Hara (SF) (+43) 7,502

Peter Roche (FG) (+12) 5,533

Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+8) 5,158

*Anne Rabbitte (FF) (+7) 4,063

Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+19) 3,477

Niamh Madden (FG) (+12) 2,777

Luke Silke (Aontú) (+3) 1,557

Eoin Madden (Green) (+93) 1,356

Conor Burke (PBP-S) (+74) 1,312

David O’Reilly (IRP) (+2) 612 – ELIMINATED

Non-transferable – 9

First Count

Albert Dolan (FF) 10,140

*Seán Canney (IND) 10,030

Louis O’Hara (SF) 7,459

Peter Roche (FG) 5,521

Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) 5,150

*Anne Rabbitte (FF) 4,056

Clodagh Higgins (FG) 3,458

Niamh Madden (FG) 2,765

Luke Silke (Aontú) 1,554

Eoin Madden (Green) 1,263

Conor Burke (PBP-S) 1,238

David O’Reilly (IRP) 610

Paul Madden (IND) 585

Fergal Landy (IND) 385 – ELIMINATED

Pictured: Peter Roche (FG) celebrates his election.