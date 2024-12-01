Galway East: Election of Roche (FG) and O’Hara (SF) completes the count

-
The final two seats in Galway East have been filled by Fine Gael’s Pete Roche and Sinn Féin’s Louis O’Hara.
The two county councillors were elected following the eleventh count, with Roche securing an eye-wateringly high transfer from his eliminated party colleague, Clodagh Higgins.
The Abbeyknockmoy man received 4,023 votes on this count, bringing his total to 11,557 – roaring passed the quota of 10,843.
O’Hara was also deemed elected after the same count, having not reached the quota, but no other candidate could catch him – only Independent Ireland’s Declan Geraghty remained and he was 2,497 votes behind.
That brings to a close the count in Presentation College, Headford, and all four seats have now been filled.
The TDs elected were: Seán Canney (Ind); Albert Dolan (FF); Pete Roche (FG); and Louis O’Hara (SF).
Eleventh count
Distribution of Clodagh Higgins’ votes
Albert Dolan (FF) ELECTED
*Seán Canney (IND) ELECTED
Louis O’Hara (SF) (+576) 10,078 ELECTED
Peter Roche (FG) (+4,023) 11,557 ELECTED
Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+458) 7,581
Non-transferable votes – 1,534
* denotes outgoing TD
Tenth count
Distribution of Anne Rabbitte’s votes
Albert Dolan (FF) (+537) 11,249 ELECTED
*Seán Canney (IND) ELECTED
Louis O’Hara (SF) (+422) 9,503
Peter Roche (FG) (+1,087) 7,543
Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+646) 7,123
Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+1,491) 6,591 ELIMINATED
Non-transferable votes – 1,240
Ninth count
Distribution of Albert Dolan’s surplus
Albert Dolan (FF) (+537) 11,249 ELECTED
*Seán Canney (IND) ELECTED
Louis O’Hara (SF) (+43) 9,080
Peter Roche (FG) (+80) 6,447
Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+31) 6,477
Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+135) 5,100
*Anne Rabbitte (FF) (+117) 4,886 ELIMINATED
No non-transferable votes
Eighth count
(Distribution of Niamh Madden’s votes):
Albert Dolan (FF) (+537) 11,249 ELECTED
Louis O’Hara (SF) (+123) 9,037
Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+153) 6,445
Peter Roche (FG) (+539) 6,367
Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+1,122) 4,965
*Anne Rabbitte (FF) (+445) 4,769
Non-transferable votes: 95
Seventh count
Distribution of Canney’s surplus
Albert Dolan (FF) (+41) 10,712
*Seán Canney (IND) ELECTED
Louis O’Hara (SF) (+27) 8,914
Peter Roche (FG) (+42) 5,828
Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+225) 6,292
*Anne Rabbitte (FF) (+11) 4,324
Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+11) 3,843
Niamh Madden (FG) (+4) 3,015 ELIMINATED
No non-transferable votes
Sixth count
Distribution of Luke Silke’s votes
Albert Dolan (FF) (+161) 10,671
*Seán Canney (IND) (+509) 11,204
Louis O’Hara (SF) (+279) 8,887
Peter Roche (FG) (+110) 5,786
Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+545) 6,067
*Anne Rabbitte (FF) (+47) 4,313
Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+40) 3,832
Niamh Madden (FG) (+31) 3,011
Non-transferable – 143
Fifth count
Distribution of Eoin Madden’s votes
Albert Dolan (FF) (+224) 10,510
*Seán Canney (IND) (+193) 10,695
Louis O’Hara (SF) (+418) 8,608
Peter Roche (FG) (+103) 5,676
Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+35) 5,522
*Anne Rabbitte (FF) (+148) 4,266
Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+247) 3,792
Niamh Madden (FG) (+123) 2,980
Luke Silke (Aontú) (+47) 1,865 – ELIMINATED
Non-transferable – 149
Fourth count
Distribution of Conor Burke’s votes
Albert Dolan (FF) (+51) 10,286
*Seán Canney (IND) (+179) 10,509
Louis O’Hara (SF) (+555) 8,190
Peter Roche (FG) (+22) 5,573
Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+64) 5,487
*Anne Rabbitte (FF) (+17) 4,118
Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+35) 3,545
Niamh Madden (FG) (+14) 2,857
Luke Silke (Aontú) (+48) 1,812
Eoin Madden (Green) (+313) 1,687 ELIMINATED
Non-transferable – 75
Third count
Distribution of Paul Madden and David O’Reilly’s votes
*Seán Canney (IND) (+247) 10,323
Albert Dolan (FF) (+73) 10,235
Louis O’Hara (SF) (+133) 7,635
Peter Roche (FG) (+18) 5,551
Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+265) 5,423
*Anne Rabbitte (FF) (+38) 4,101
Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+33) 3,510
Niamh Madden (FG) (+66) 2,843
Luke Silke (Aontú) (+213) 1,717
Eoin Madden (Green) (+18) 1,374
Conor Burke (PBP-S) (+61) 1,373 – ELIMINATED
Non-transferable – 67
Second count
Distribution of Fergal Landy’s votes
Albert Dolan (FF) (+52) 10,162
*Seán Canney (IND) (+46) 10,076
Louis O’Hara (SF) (+43) 7,502
Peter Roche (FG) (+12) 5,533
Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+8) 5,158
*Anne Rabbitte (FF) (+7) 4,063
Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+19) 3,477
Niamh Madden (FG) (+12) 2,777
Luke Silke (Aontú) (+3) 1,557
Eoin Madden (Green) (+93) 1,356
Conor Burke (PBP-S) (+74) 1,312
David O’Reilly (IRP) (+2) 612 – ELIMINATED
Non-transferable – 9
First Count
Albert Dolan (FF) 10,140
*Seán Canney (IND) 10,030
Louis O’Hara (SF) 7,459
Peter Roche (FG) 5,521
Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) 5,150
*Anne Rabbitte (FF) 4,056
Clodagh Higgins (FG) 3,458
Niamh Madden (FG) 2,765
Luke Silke (Aontú) 1,554
Eoin Madden (Green) 1,263
Conor Burke (PBP-S) 1,238
David O’Reilly (IRP) 610
Paul Madden (IND) 585
Fergal Landy (IND) 385 – ELIMINATED
Pictured: Peter Roche (FG) celebrates his election.
