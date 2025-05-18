Galway duo to take part in new Young Sheep Farmer Forum

Two young farmers from Galway have been chosen to take part in the new Kepak Young Sheep Farmer Forum – a dynamic new initiative designed to empower the next generation of Irish sheep farmers through innovation, sustainability, and leadership.

Aoife Mahony from Killimor runs a lowland flock with her sister and father. She is passionate about the sheep industry and works closely with farmers through her current placement with Sheep Ireland. Aoife has also been elected as Vice Chair of the Forum.

Morgan Neary from Creggs, runs a small pedigree flock. Through experience working in farming media, he brings a valuable blend of industry insight and hands on experience to the sector.

The Forum was officially launched by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, at an event hosted on one of Kepak’s supplier farms, owned by Damien Flynn in Dunshaughlin, Co. Meath.

Set against the backdrop of Teagasc’s 2024 National Farm Survey – which found the average age of Irish sheep farmers to be 56 – the Forum aims to inject fresh thinking and renewed energy into the sector.

Developed in collaboration with Bord Bia and Mountbellew Agricultural College, it brings together 15 young farmers from diverse educational and sheep farming enterprise backgrounds (including part-time and full-time farmers) to address the key challenges facing Irish sheep farming.

By actively engaging young people in the future of farming, the Forum supports Ireland’s wider goals around generational renewal; a critical priority for the long-term sustainability of rural communities and agricultural production.

The Forum is designed to be collaborative and solutions-driven, with strong partnerships across education and industry.

Participants have been selected from Kepak’s supplier base as well as students from ATU Mountbellew, ATU Letterkenny, Teagasc, UCD, University of Galway and other institutions.

The group will meet up to seven times over the course of 2025 to share knowledge, network with industry leaders, and co-create a roadmap for the future of sheep farming in Ireland.

Programme highlights include on-farm workshops and site visits where participants will gain hands-on insights through visits to research institutions such as Teagasc Athenry and to high-performing commercial farms, including Kepak suppliers.

Farmers will also engage directly with Bord Bia and Kepak to explore international market operations. A highlight includes a visit to Rungis, the world’s largest wholesale food market in France, where Kepak supplies Irish lamb and participants will meet key European customers.

And the programme will culminate in a focused discussion to shape a set of practical, farm-level policy recommendations. These will be submitted to the Department of Agriculture ahead of Budget 2026, ensuring that young farmers have a real voice in the future direction of the sector.

All of this comes against the reality that, as recently as 2023, less than half (46.5%) of farm holders had a succession plan in place, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

The initiative’s core mission is to make sheep farming more attractive and viable for young people, while promoting sustainable and profitable practices.

Through youth-led dialogue, hands-on experience, and access to industry networks, Kepak aims to support the next generation in shaping a future-focused and resilient sheep sector.

Minister Martin Heydon welcomed the initiative.

“The future of Irish sheep farming depends on our ability to inspire and support the next generation,” he said.

“Kepak’s Young Sheep Farmer Forum is a strong step in that direction. It’s encouraging to see industry leaders investing in young talent, fostering innovation, and creating real opportunities for engagement and leadership within the sector,” he added.

Applications for future Forum cohorts will open in 2026.

Pictured: The young sheep farmers visit the farm of Noel Grenham near Ballinasloe.