Galway duo take on Dublin City Marathon to Support Jack and Jill Foundation

Two Galway friends, Bryan Walsh from Clonberne and Máire Mulkerins from Bullaun, Loughrea, running the 2025 Dublin City Marathon – to raise vital funds for the charity that provides critical home support for Brian’s four-year-old niece

Brian and Máire were inspired to take on this latest challenge for the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, which has been such a godsend to Brian’s little niece Grace, also from Clonberne, whose developmental delays means she cannot sit, stand, walk or talk; she also has microcephaly and hearing loss.

Grace Costello’s is one of 27 families the charity currently supports in Galway – from the 214 Galway children it has provided care for, since its foundation in 1997.

They provide in-home nursing care and respite support to children with severe learning disability often associated with complex medical needs.

Typically, these children may be tube fed, oxygen dependent, may not sleep, take seizures, need a lot of medication and require around-the-clock care.

Grace was born in 2021, and since turning three she has required more complex care – so the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation has provided her family with essential nursing support.

With her parents juggling full-time caregiving, work, and a small farm, this assistance has been life-changing.

“It was perfect timing when Jack and Jill became part of Grace’s life”, explains Uncle Bryan.

“It coincided with a few changes regarding both her care regime and condition. She had started suffering with seizures which was understandably a very worrying time for her family and also had been fitted with a nasogastric tube for feeding.

“These developments were initially very hard for her parents to navigate, but having the support and reassurance of Jack and Jill nurses was invaluable in their hour of need.”

Having seen firsthand the benefit Jack and Jill has brought to his sister’s home, Bryan along with his friend Maire, who have a history of taking on fundraising challenges, decided it was now time to give back to the charity that has helped his family so much.

“Jack and Jill continues to go the extra mile for our family, even when I got married Grace’s Jack and Jill Nurse arranged to stay overnight in order that my sister could enjoy the occasion safe in the knowledge Grace was happy and well cared for,” he said.

“It really is only when it is your family, and you see that level of care and support do you fully understand what a lifeline Jack and Jill is to families just like ours.”

Whilst neither Bryan nor Máire are experienced marathon runners, it hasn’t stopped them from setting ambitious goals.

In addition to the 42.2km Dublin Marathon, they’re taking on a year of fundraising challenges, including the Freezbury Challenge – Swimming in the Atlantic every day of February, with the duration increasing daily.

They are also taking on the Limerick City Half Marathon – their first-ever 21.1km race – on May 4, ahead of the Dublin City Marathon on October 26.

They’re sharing their journey on Instagram (@bryan_maire_2025_challenges) and hope to inspire others to donate and support families like Grace’s.

To support Bryan and Máire’s marathon challenge, visit their fundraising page today https://eventmaster.ie/fundraising/pages/BW91692996.

Pictured: Bryan Walsh and Máire Mulkerins pictured with Grace during one of their Freezbury challenges.