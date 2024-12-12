Galway duo hold the key to Coalition negotiations

Two Galway politicians are in pole position to exert influence over the new Coalition as Government negotiations continued this week following the General Election.

Galway East TD Sean Canney and Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish could be kingmakers in the new Dáil as Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael look to Independents to shore up support for a three-way Coalition.

Both men met with Taoiseach and FG leader Simon Harris this week, and they agreed to enter formal negotiations to piece together a Programme for Government.

A Government was unlikely to be formed before the Dáil returns in mid-January.

Deputies Canney and Grealish are in a new Regional Independents group that is interested in supporting the two Civil War parties in Government.

The right-of-centre grouping also includes Marian Harkin (Sligo-Leitrim); Barry Heneghan (Dublin Bay North); Michael Lowry (Tipperary North); Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran (Longford-Westmeath); Verona Murphy (Wexford); and Gillian Toole (Meath East).

If the Regional Group get a few core commitments, they will offer five years of a stable Government in return.

Deputy Grealish confirmed to the Connacht Tribune yesterday (Wednesday) that his solo meeting with Mr Harris on Tuesday evening was ‘positive and constructive’.

He said Mr Harris agreed with him that the Galway City Ring Road needed to be a priority.

Deputy Grealish said he wanted action on a new wastewater treatment plant to facilitate development on the east side of Galway City; progress on Claregalway bypass; a new minor injuries unit, among other issues.

He insisted there were no discussions on ministries, and they would wait until policy matters were nailed down.

Photo: Kingmaker…Noel Grealish during the recent Galway West count. Photo: Brian Harding.

Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.